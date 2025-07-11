Siddaramaiah gets relief from Karnataka HC in BJP's defamation case over ads

The Karnataka high court on Friday stayed all proceedings pending hearing before a trial court in a criminal defamation case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, filed by the State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah was named in the BJP case alongside his deputy DK Shivakumar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (HT File)

Justice SR Krishna Kumar stayed proceedings against Siddaramaiah, after noting that several other Congress leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and MP Rahul Gandhi, all accused in the same case, have already been granted similar relief by the high court.

The defamation case was filed by BJP leader Keshav Prasad against Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and others citing the advertisements and campaigning slogans of Congress party during the lead up to the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections.

In the ads, the Congress party had alleged that the BJP, which was then in power in the State, was charging up to 40 percent commission/ bribes from contractors and others for execution of public works.

The BJP in its complaint accused Congress leaders of spreading false advertisements targeting its party members including the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty, who appeared for Siddaramaiah, told the court on Friday that the case against the Chief Minister was “misconstrued.”

Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were all granted bail in the case by a Bengaluru court in June last year.

And on July 4 this year, the court had stayed the proceedings in the case against DK Shivakumar. In January this year, another bench presided over by Justice M Nagapreasanna had earlier stayed proceedings against Gandhi in the case.

Siddaramaiah, meanwhile, is at the centre of political speculation too, about his likely removal from the CM's position. But he announced on Thursday that there is “no vacancy” for the post. He added deputy CM DK Shivakumar— considered a claimant — also believes this.

“As far as party is concerned, there is no question of changing the leadership. The question doesn’t arise at all. I am elected for the full term,” Siddaramaiah said.