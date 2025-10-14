‘No gangrape, friend in net’: Major twist in Durgapur case in Bengal | Key points

A 23-year-old classmate of the medical student who had alleged gangrape near her Durgapur college campus on October 10 was arrested on Tuesday evening. West Bengal police stated that no gangrape had taken place, challenging the earlier claims. West Bengal police personnel during a reconstruction of the crime scene as part of the ongoing probe into the medical student’s rape case in Durgapur on Tuesday. (PTI) (HT_PRINT)

Here are eight key details as of October 14 night in the case that's made national headlines:

Arrest of survivor’s classmate Security footage shows the survivor and her friend — whose name has not been revealed possibly to protect the woman's identity — leaving campus at 7:54 pm. He returned alone at 8:42 pm, left again at 8:48 pm, and came back with her at 9:29 pm.

Both said they went out for dinner, while the survivor later claimed the suspects called her friend after the alleged gangrape. Police thus arrested the friend, finding contradictions in the versions later.

The friend, a resident of Malda, had already been detained on October 11, a day after the alleged incident, as part of the ongoing investigation, and eventually arrested.

Police on ‘sole’ involvement Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissioner Sunil Kumar Choudhary said the classmate “is not above suspicion” and that only one person appears to have been involved in the incident. The roles of others previously arrested remain under review.

Earlier arrests and charges Before the classmate’s arrest, five local villagers were taken into custody. However, police clarified that investigation and medical reports now point to a single suspect as primarily involved in the case. They have been charged under sections 70(1) (gang rape) and 3(5) (crime committed with common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to the remand petition, a copy of which cited in an earlier HT report.

Contradictions in statements Authorities highlighted inconsistencies in the accounts provided by the survivor, her friend, the arrested suspects, and in medical records. These contradictions have complicated the investigation and raised questions

Initially, the survivor told a doctor that three people were present and only one had committed the crime. She later told police that five men had dragged her into a forest and gangraped her, creating significant discrepancies between statements.

Evidence from security footage College surveillance footage contradicted some of the statements too. The video shows the survivor returning to campus “calmly”, with her clothes intact, and without seeking help from security personnel, police said.

“When a woman is dragged through a jungle and gangraped, there is always evidence. But the footage shows otherwise,” a senior officer said.