e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / No more 5-day working week; Sikkim declares holiday on 2nd and 4th Saturdays

No more 5-day working week; Sikkim declares holiday on 2nd and 4th Saturdays

After coming to power in May last year, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang introduced the five-day working week for employees of the state government and public sector units.

india Updated: Mar 10, 2020 15:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Gangtok
The Sikkim government has withdrawn the five-day working week system
The Sikkim government has withdrawn the five-day working week system(Getty Images/iStockphoto (Representative Image))
         

Not happy with the performance of the employees, the Sikkim government has withdrawn the five-day working week system and declared that they will get holidays only on second and fourth Saturdays.

The new system will be effective from April 1, according to a notification.

After coming to power in May last year, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang introduced the five-day working week for employees of the state government and public sector units.

Earlier, it was a six-day week.

However, official sources said, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha government was not happy with the performance of its employees despite providing them holidays on Saturdays.

Modifying the May 28, 2019 notification, Chief Secretary S C Gupta on Monday said that with effect from April 1, 2020, only the second and fourth Saturdays will be holidays for the government and PSU offices in Sikkim.

tags
top news
Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh stares at collapse after 22 MLAs resign
Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh stares at collapse after 22 MLAs resign
6 more test positive for coronavirus in Kerala, govt extends emergency measures
6 more test positive for coronavirus in Kerala, govt extends emergency measures
How Jyotiraditya Scindia ran out of ‘patience and time’ with Congress
How Jyotiraditya Scindia ran out of ‘patience and time’ with Congress
Omar Abdullah turns 50, mother, sister visit him in sub-jail in J-K
Omar Abdullah turns 50, mother, sister visit him in sub-jail in J-K
Indecisiveness hits Congress yet again as Jyotiraditya Scindia heads for BJP
Indecisiveness hits Congress yet again as Jyotiraditya Scindia heads for BJP
‘This is ghar wapsi’: BJP’s Yashodhara Raje on Jyotiraditya Scindia’s move
‘This is ghar wapsi’: BJP’s Yashodhara Raje on Jyotiraditya Scindia’s move
TikTok’s ‘paper towel challenge’ is all about revealing hidden messages
TikTok’s ‘paper towel challenge’ is all about revealing hidden messages
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri rage on Holi in this throwback video from 2000
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri rage on Holi in this throwback video from 2000
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateCoronavirus effectReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news