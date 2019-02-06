No need to take Mehbooba seriously: J&K governor Saya Pal Malik draws ire over comments on alleged Army ‘assault’

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said there was no need to take PDP president Mehbooba Mufti seriously over her remarks on an incident of alleged assault on an Army soldier.

His comments that the security forces won’t be demoralised by her comments after the former CM demanded action against an Army officer who allegedly beat a man from Pulwama and threatened to kill him in an encounter, drew strong backlash from her and NC leader Omar Abdullah.

The Army officer has been investigating the barbaric killing of soldier Aurangzeb last year. In this connection, three Rashtriya Rifles men were detained.

On Monday, 27 year-old Tawseef Ahmad Wani, brother of Abid Wani, one of the three soldiers detained, was admitted to hospital with multiple injuries after being assaulted brutally, allegedly by Armymen.

Mehbooba had visited the injured soldier in SMHS hospital and demanded action against the officer and posted a picture of the jawan on Twitter, with comments: “Visited Tawseef Wani who was allegedly beaten up by an Army Major so ruthlessly that he had to be hospitalised. The irony is that his brother serves in the Army.”

Malik, however, said he stood by the forces. “We have given directions that excesses (by security forces) if any, must be probed and action taken. In some police cases, we came to know about some excesses, and they are being transferred but we stand by our forces,” he said on the sidelines of a programme in Jammu University.

When reminded about Mehbooba’s remarks against the Army officer, he said, “Chunaav ka waqt hai, unki party toot rahi hai, kharab haal mein hai. Wo isi kism ke support se taakat mein aayi thi, unko seriously lene ki zarurat nahi. Humare suraksha balon ka kisi Mehbooba Mufti ji ke bayan se manobal nahi girne diya jayega. (It is election time. Her party is breaking. She is in a very bad situation. She came to power on the back of such politics. There is no need to take her seriously. Our security forces are not going to be demoralised by any Mehbooba Mufti or her statements).”

Mehbooba criticised the governnor through a series of posts on Twitter.

“Instead of taking cognisance of the brutality that the young boy has been subjected to, and ordering action against the culprits, it is sad that the honourable governor is talking politics instead. Saddened to see the constitutional authorities taking sides so brazenly,” she said.

“So please let’s call a spade a spade instead of accusing us of demonising the Army. I have also spoken to the Core Commander to take note of this incident,” she added and demanded that armymen be held accountable when they commit human rights violations.

Former chief minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah also joined her in attacking the governor.

“Governor Sb this is an unacceptable statement & an unnecessary interference in politics. At this rate it won’t be long before people stop taking Raj Bhavan seriously. So please consider the office you occupy before you give statements,” he said.

