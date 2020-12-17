e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘No political party appreciates me,’ tweets Kangana, explains why

‘No political party appreciates me,’ tweets Kangana, explains why

“I fought with Khalistanis. so now most Sikhs are against me,” Kangana wrote referring to her recent comments on the farmers’ protest.

india Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 22:59 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at her office, where the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation conducted a demolition drive, in September. (File photo)
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at her office, where the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation conducted a demolition drive, in September. (File photo)(PTI)
         

Calling herself a vote-repellant, as told by her well-wishers, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday took to Twitter and said she is not a favourite of any political party. Though there have been rumours — fuelled after her recent tiff with the Shiv Sena — that the actor may join the BJP, Kangana earlier clarified that she harbours no political ambition.

The ongoing farmers’ protest has again brought the actor in news, apart from her movies, after she got engaged in a Twitter spat with singer Diljit Dosanjh over the farmers’ protest.

 

“I fought with Khalistanis. so now most Sikhs are against me,” Kangana wrote referring to her recent comments on the farmers’ protest.

“...my well wishers tell me no political party likes a vote repellent like me, so clearly no political party appreciates me,” she said explaining. But she said she is appreciated in the world of her conscience.

“I have been honest about the film industry so most of them are against me, I opposed reservations, most Hindus hate me, during Manikarnika’s release I fought with Karni Sena so Rajputs threatened me as well, I oppose Islamists, many Muslims hate me,” she wrote.

tags
top news
India wants further talks with China for ‘mutually acceptable solution’ to LAC standoff
India wants further talks with China for ‘mutually acceptable solution’ to LAC standoff
Consultation with lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now
Consultation with lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now
‘Security, stability of Indo-Pacific vital for world’: S Jaishankar
‘Security, stability of Indo-Pacific vital for world’: S Jaishankar
‘Everything but effective probe’: Kerala CM asks PM to rein in central agencies
‘Everything but effective probe’: Kerala CM asks PM to rein in central agencies
NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over 2019’s viral party video
NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over 2019’s viral party video
‘No political party appreciates me,’ tweets Kangana, explains why
‘No political party appreciates me,’ tweets Kangana, explains why
Some vaccine doses kept too cold, Pfizer having manufacturing issues: Report
Some vaccine doses kept too cold, Pfizer having manufacturing issues: Report
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In