No religious meets during lockdown, Centre tells states

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 23:43 IST

The Union home ministry on Friday directed all states and Union territories not to allow any religious or social gathering during upcoming festivals, and appealed to the citizens to observe the lockdown imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

States/UTs have been asked to inform district authorities and field agencies of prohibitions clamped as part of the lockdown and take measures for the maintenance of law and order, peace and public tranquillity, according to a government order. The Centre also asked the authorities to keep tabs on social media and act against objectionable content.

“Clause 9 & 10 of the Consolidated Guidelines (on the lockdown) state that no religious congregation will be permitted without any exception and all social/cultural/religious functions/gatherings shall be barred,” the order said.

For the attention of the public authorities, social/religious organisations and citizens, guidelines of the lockdown should be widely circulated. People violating the guidelines will face penal action under provisions of the law, the order said.

“There are several festivals in the coming week. In this regard, several community leaders have come forward and are convincing their respective communities to assist the government in strictly implementing lockdown,” a spokesperson for the home ministry tweeted.

Shab-e-Barat was marked on Thursday and Good Friday was observed on April 10. Festivals such as Baisakhi, Rongali Bihu, Vishu, Poila Boishakh, Puthandu and Maha Vishuba Sankranti too fall in April.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to end on April 14. Although the government is yet to decide whether it should be extended. there are indications that the restrictions would be prolonged.

A senior Indian Police Service officer in Uttar Pradesh, who didn’t wish to be named, said the state was deploying an adequate number of personnel at places of worship ahead of the festivals, and drones were being used to monitor the movement of people in such areas. “Anybody violating the lockdown will face strict action,” he said.