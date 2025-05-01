‘No right…’: Maharashtra BJP chief's dig at Rahul Gandhi on caste census timeline demand

Maharashtra BJP President and state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday took a sharp dig at Rahul Gandhi over his demand for a timeline for the caste census, asserting that Congress leader has "no rights" to make such demands and should instead openly felicitate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Union Cabinet's decision to include caste enumeration in the next national census. Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that Rahul Gandhi should facilitate PM Modi for the caste census decision.(ANI )

"Rahul Gandhi doesn't have any rights. Rahul Gandhi should call for a Congress gathering and felicitate PM Modi openly... We expect him and Sharad Pawar to pass resolutions in their respective parties congratulating PM Modi on this decision," Bawankule said while speaking to reporters in Mumbai.

Bawankule's remarks come after the Congress leader on Wednesday called to specify a timeline for the caste enumeration during the forthcoming census.

"We completely support it but we want a timeline. We want to know when this will happen. This is the first step," Rahul Gandhi said during a press conference yesterday.

Bawankule further stated that the Maharashtra BJP plans to hold events across 1 lakh booth units to "congratulate" PM Modi for taking up the decision of the caste census.

"We have taken the decision. Maharashtra BJP will hold events to congratulate PM Modi at over 1 lakh party booth units for taking the decision for a caste census... The Census will be for the poor people," the BJP Maharashtra President added.

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs had on Wednesday, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated at a media briefing following the cabinet meeting that the decision demonstrates the present government's commitment to the holistic interests and values of the nation and society.

As per Article 246 of the Constitution of India, the Census is a Union subject listed at 69 in the Union List in the Seventh Schedule.

"While some states have conducted surveys to enumerate castes, these surveys have varied in transparency and intent, with some conducted purely from a political angle, creating doubts in society. Considering all these circumstances, and to ensure that our social fabric does not come under political pressure, it has been decided that caste enumeration should be included in the main census instead of being conducted as a separate survey," Vaishnaw said.

"This will ensure that society becomes stronger economically and socially, and the country's progress continues without hindrance. When a provision of 10 per cent reservation was made for the economically weaker sections of society, it did not create tension in any section of society," he added.

The Union Minister stated that caste has been excluded from all census operations conducted since India's independence.