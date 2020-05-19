e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / No time for politics: BJP to KCR after he criticises economic package

No time for politics: BJP to KCR after he criticises economic package

Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy said it is a challenging time for the Centre and the states to bury their differences and work together to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

india Updated: May 19, 2020 17:53 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s criticism of the Centre’s economic package were unwarranted and irresponsible.
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s criticism of the Centre’s economic package were unwarranted and irresponsible.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday took strong exception to Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s comments describing the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package announced by the Centre as “bogus” and “hollow.”

Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy said the Telangana chief minister’s comments were irresponsible and unwarranted, at a time when the states and the Centre were supposed to work together as “Team India,” and overcome the crisis arising out of Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is not the time to do politics. It is a challenging time for the Centre and the states to bury their differences and work together to tackle the present crisis. We should focus on bringing the country back to normalcy,” Reddy said in a media interaction through video conference.

Explaining the details of the stimulus package announced by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Reddy said KCR should study the package thoroughly before making unwarranted statements.

Stating that the tone and tenor of KCR’s comments were highly objectionable, the Union minister wondered what loss the package had caused for Telangana. “It is in fact a wholesome package aimed at benefitting all the states in a big way, cutting across the regions and parties,” he said.

He wondered whether Telangana wouldn’t get new hospitals and diagnostic centres under the new package. “Does it not help thousands of small-scale businesses and shop owners get Mudra loans and ensure work for construction labourers? How can KCR call it a bogus package?” Reddy asked.

Reacting to the Telangana chief minister’s criticism on linking of relaxation of FRBM norms with certain economic reforms, the Union minister argued that the reforms were only aimed at boosting the economy and attracting new investments into the country.

He pointed out that the Telangana government, too, was liking payment of financial assistance to farmers under Rythu Bandhu scheme with reforms in agriculture.

“KCR announced that Rythu Bandhu is applicable only if the farmers cultivate the crops listed by the government. Did we oppose your policy on Rythu Bandhu? If what you are doing is correct, how can you blame the Centre for insisting on reforms? You can’t have this double-standard,” Kishan Reddy said.

BJP Telangana unit spokesman K Krishna Sagar Rao also condemned KCR’s criticism against the Centre’s stimulus package. “We understand the frustration of KCR, as the Central government has imposed certain conditions for using the increased FRBM limits, demands accountability and fiscal discipline,” he said.

Stating that the chief minister’s comments were in bad taste and language was unacceptable, Rao said his party strongly objected to the derogatory language by the CM against the Centre. “He has failed to maintain fiscal discipline, contain corruption and check resource mismanagement, which has bankrupted the state,” he said.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In