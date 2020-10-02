e-paper
Home / India News / End crisis of justice: Kailash Satyarthi tweets to PM Modi amid Hathras protests

End crisis of justice: Kailash Satyarthi tweets to PM Modi amid Hathras protests

Kailash Satyarthi called upon PM Modi to lead the war on rape.

india Updated: Oct 02, 2020 23:21 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi
Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi (HT file photo)
         

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead the war on rape and end ‘crisis of justice’ amid outrage over Hathras gang-rape.

“What is happening to our daughters is a matter of national shame. I humbly appeal to Hon’ble PM @narendramodi- the nation looks to you to end this crisis of justice for our women & children. I implore you to lead the war on rape. Our daughters need you and we are all with you,” Kailash Satyarthi tweeted.

The social reformer’s tweet came in the wake of protests against the gang-rape and torture of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’ Hathras. The victim succumbed to her injuries in New Delhi’s Safdarjang Hospital on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a day after PM Modi sought strict action against the gang-rape culprits, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the suspension of Hathras superintendent of police Vikrant Vir and two other police officials for their handling of the case. “Narco-analysis polygraph tests” would also be conducted on everyone involved in the case, he said.

Opposition parties have called upon PM Modi to break his silence over the brutal rape of the woman.

“The PM washes the feet of Dalits before elections but remains quiet when a Dalit daughter of Uttar Pradesh is brutally raped. We will organise a protest at India Gate at 5pm today. The PM will have to give us answers,” Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said in a video message on Friday.

