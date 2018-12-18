Highlighting the delay in justice for victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said nobody would have imagined that Congress leaders will get convicted in the case.

“Four years ago, nobody ever thought of Congress leaders getting convicted in the 1984 Sikh massacre and that people (victims) would get justice,” the PM said at Republic summit in Mumbai.

Modi’s remarks came a day after senior Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was convicted and sentenced to life term for “remainder of his natural life” in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case by the Delhi High Court which said the riots were a “crime against humanity” perpetrated by those who enjoyed “political patronage”.

The high court said though it was “undeniable” that it took over three decades to punish the accused in the case, it was important to assure the victims that despite challenges faced by the court, “truth will prevail and justice will be done”.

Watch: ‘Nobody thought Congress leaders will get convicted,’ says PM Modi on 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

At the Summit, Modi also took a dig at the Congress over the recent Supreme Court ruling on allegations related to procurement of Rafale jet fighters for the Indian Air Force.

“For the first time it has happened that the country’s top court was approached over some allegations related to corruption. And they got a clear verdict which said whatever work has been done (in the Rafale deal), has been done with transparency and honesty,” Modi said.

Nobody ever thought such thing could take place four years ago (when Congress was in power), Modi said.

“We have a psychology wherein we believe more in corruption allegations against the government. Whether it is malpractice or corruption charges, the psychology has remained same,” Modi said.

“Nobody thought four years ago that one day, Christian Michel, key person in the (AgustaWestland) helicopter scam, would be in India. The dots are being connected,” he said.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 13:20 IST