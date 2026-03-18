Nora Fatehi's song ‘Sarke Chunar’ under fire over sexually explicit content, disappears from YouTube: Row explained

A new song featuring actors Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt is now at the centre of big controversy over purportedly sexually explicit content. The music video and the lyrics sparked uproar soon after its release as listeners took objection to its purportedly vulgar lyrics. Nora Fatehi in a still from the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke.

The song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ from the upcoming pan-India Kannada film ‘KD: The Devil’ has since disappeared from its official YouTube page and the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has also demanded an official ban on it.

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A video of the song was released on YouTube a few days ago and quickly went viral for its shock value. The Kannada film, which will be dubbed in four languages, is set for release on April 30.

While the song has come under heavy criticism for its vulgar content, it has also come under scrutiny of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and there are plans to send a notice to YouTube since the film itself has not been released, PTI reported, quoting sources.

Hindi song not on YouTube anymore After its release on YouTube early this week, the Hindi version of the song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ was removed from the YouTube after the sexually explicit lyrics set off a row. However, the Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil versions are still available on the video sharing platform.

The Hindi song is by Mangli and the lyrics are originally by Prem, the director of the movie. Raqeeb Alam, who was credited for the Hindi version, has distanced himself from the row saying the song was a translation from the original Kannada and he had initially refused to do it.

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"I have not written these lyrics. They were written by the film's director Prem in Kannada. When I was asked to write all this, I refused, saying such songs won't work, and will be censored too. They told me to only literally translate the Kannada version and give it to them... they will set it to the song's meter," Alam told HT City.

"At the end they say the entire song is about an alcohol bottle. But before that everything is so dirty. I had refused. Why would I need to write such songs?" he added.

Criticism of the song The Nora Fatehi song came under backlash soon after it was released, with filmmaker Onir criticising the Censor board for not taking action against the song.

"And the Censor board is busy with The naming of a film #GhooskhorPandat . Strange country we are becoming... opposing Valentines day celebration, interfaith marriage/ celebration while ok with this rubbish," he wrote on X.