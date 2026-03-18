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    US drops 5,000-pound 'bunker buster' bombs on Iran missile sites near Strait of Hormuz

    The US said the Iranian anti-ship cruise missiles in these sites posed a risk to international shipping in the strait.

    Updated on: Mar 18, 2026 8:29 AM IST
    Edited by Sana Fazili
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    The US on Tuesday dropped massive 5,000-pound bombs on Iranian missile sites near the strategic Strait of Hormuz that has turned out to be one of the flashpoints in the ongoing Iran-US war. Describing the bombs as ‘deep penetrator munitions’, the US said the targeted Iranian missile sites were a ‘risk to international shipping in the strait’. Follow live updates on Middle East conflict

    Photo shared by the US Central Command (X/@CENTCOM)
    Photo shared by the US Central Command (X/@CENTCOM)

    "US forces successfully employed multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions on hardened Iranian missile sites along Iran's coastline near the Strait of Hormuz," Central Command said in a statement on X.

    The alleged air raid comes in the backdrop of Iran shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway through which one-fifth of the world's oil flows.

    The bomb, according to an Air Force Times report in 2022 ,cost an estimated $288,000 each. These are still less powerful than the 30,000-pound (13,600-kg) bombs dropped by the United States against Iranian nuclear sites last year.

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    News/World News/US Drops 5,000-pound 'bunker Buster' Bombs On Iran Missile Sites Near Strait Of Hormuz
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