North East Delhi constituency: Manoj Tiwari leads by over one lakh votes

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari is leading against Kanhaiya Kumar of the Congress party in the national capital’s North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, even as the counting votes is underway for the recently-held general elections. The BJP is also seeking to achieve a hattrick of winning all Lok Sabha seats in the Union territory. New Delhi, May 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Delhi North East seat Manoj Tiwari and his wife Surabhi Tiwari show their ink-marked fingers after casting their vote for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, in New Delhi on Saturday.

Tiwari, who won the seat in the 2014 and 2019 national polls as well, has, till now, polled 657,142 votes, while Kumar has polled 531,764 votes, Election Commission’s data showed. Except North East Delhi, the BJP had given new candidates on other parliamentary constituencies of the Capital.

The Bhojpuri film star is also a former chief of the saffron party’s Delhi unit. Kumar, on the other hand, is an ex-president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union. This was the second Lok Sabha election for Kumar, who lost from his native Bihar state’s Begusarai seat against BJP’s Giriraj Singh in 2019.

The North East Delhi parliamentary segment came into existence in 2009 and saw its maiden Lok Sabha election the same year. Jai Prakash Agarwal of the Congress was the first MP from here.

Delhi, which voted in the sixth and penultimate phase on May 25, witnessed a straight contest between the BJP and the AAP-Congress alliance. Besides Tiwari, the BJP gave ticket to Bansuri Swaraj (New Delhi), Praveen Khandelwal (Chandni Chowk), Harsh Malhotra (East Delhi), Yogender Chandolia (North West Delhi), Kamaljeet Sehrawat (West Delhi) and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (South Delhi).

The AAP fielded Somnath Bharti in New Delhi, Kuldeep Kumar in East Delhi, Mahabal Mishra in West Delhi, and Sahi Ram Pehelwan in South Delhi. Besides Kanhaiya Kumar, the Congress gave ticket to Jai Prakash Agarwal (Chandni Chowk) and Udit Raj (North West Delhi).