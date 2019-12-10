Not just Anaj Mandi: A look at 5 Delhi areas most vulnerable to fires

india

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 17:21 IST

Dangling wires, cramped lanes and dozens of workers marching in and out in the need to earn livelihoods. The description that fits the Anaj Mandi area on central Delhi’s Rani Jhansi Road, where a fire killed 43 people on Sunday, is true for several pockets in the city where illegal factories, unsafe conditions and overcrowded quarters are making them ticking time bombs.

Senior officials from Delhi Fire Services (DFS) and municipal agencies said that nearly 16 years after the Supreme Court ordered action against illegal industrial units operating from residential areas, their operations continue to grow unchecked in many parts of the national capital.

Former Delhi fire chief SK Dheri said that the problem in controlling operations in these areas is mainly down to economics. Apart from that, the multiplicity of agencies—between the Union government, the municipal corporations, and the Delhi Development Authority—also limits the chance of any strong action against violators.

“People from small villages come to the city to earn livelihoods and these small industries provide jobs. Bring them in the ambit of law, provide better and safe conditions for operations because you will close 10, 20 others will open up in some other area,” Dheri said.

Here is a look at Delhi’s most vulnerable areas.

Old Delhi

Despite a massive 1999 blaze in Lal Kuan that killed 57 people, many parts of Delhi’s oldest quarter continue dealings in inflammable chemicals with very few safety checks.

The lanes in Chawri Bazar, Khari Baoli and Sadar Bazar have witnessed the rampant growth of illegal construction activities, and the situation is only getting worse in terms of rescue and accessibility.

“The main problem in rescue operations in these parts are the narrow, cramped roads. The tenders cannot reach the accident spots and that hinders rescue operations,” said DFS chief Atul Garg.

It was to tackle this problem that the fire department bought motorcycles fitted with water pumps -- specially for fires reported in these areas -- so that delays in rescue could be avoided. However, this has only proved to be a post-accident remedy. In 2018, around 125 fires were reported various areas in Old Delhi.

Gandhi Nagar

A commercial-cum-residential area in east Delhi, the Gandhi Nagar market houses several migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, who come work in the stitching units here.

Municipal officials said that dyes used in such industries pose the risk of triggering fire accidents. The area also witnesses the regular transportation of LPG cylinders, which are part of the process of setting colours on clothes. The lanes are cramped, with buildings almost touching each other, leaving little space for ventilation in case of a fire disaster.

“Most of the units here make jeans, and like the situation in Anaj Mandi, thousands of workers work and live here,” an East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) official said on Tuesday.

Beadonpura

The narrow bylanes of Karol Bagh’s Beadonpura are a favourite among Delhi residents for repairing and resetting gold and silver jewellery. However, the use of fire in smoldering ornaments has brought the market in the attention of several government agencies because of the risk the process throws up.

The area, according to local traders, has nearly 5000 ornament-making units that employs about 20,000 workers. Last year, a late-night fire here had killed four people

“What we need are comprehensive fire-safety plans for industrial areas, residential areas and markets. Fire doesn’t stick to the unit that operates illegally, it doesn’t affect only those who own it. Policies need to be implemented thoroughly for everyone’s safety,” said Promod Khushwaha, president of South Delhi Vyapar Seva Sangathan.

Seelampur

Known for small manufacturing units dealing mostly in garments and plastic items, all rules are thrown out the window in Seelampur.

“In these colonies, you cannot even go to inspect because the locals often turn violent,” a municipal official said, asking not to be named.

Activities such as moulding plastic, chemical dying of clothes, and the use of solvents and acid is rampant here. The area has also come under the radar of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) because of the polluting nature of industrial activities.

Mundka

Last month, pollution monitoring teams shut down over 30 industrial units in Mundka. Even though it has been recognised as an industrial space, the unsafe conditions and poor handling of industrial waste in this area is posing a threat to the lives of thousands of workers here.

During inspections last month, the monitoring teams found that many industries had overcrowded their buildings with workers and industrial waste such as leather and plastic were openly burner, which was spreading and causing large fires in the area.