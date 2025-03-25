‘Not just their goons…’: Opposition rallies behind Kunal Kamra amid ‘gaddar' joke row

Kunal Kamra joke row: Several Opposition leaders in Maharashtra have extended their support to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra amid a row over his alleged joke on deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) MLA Rohit Pawar.(PTI file)

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday said the response from the Mahayuti government to Kunal Kamra's remark on Eknath Shinde highlighted the government's intolerance towards any form of criticism.

Also Read | Kunal Kamra targets Shiv Sena in fresh video amid 'traitor' jab row

Referring to the vandalisation of the Habitat Studio in Mumbai's Khar area where Kunal Kamra's show was filmed, Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “The controversy is proof of how intolerant the governments are towards any kind of criticism. We had seen that at the centre, and now that model is being implemented in the states. People of the former CM, who is a Dy CM now, go and vandalise someone's personal property... Not just their goons, BMC was also there.”

Shiv Sena workers vandalising the venue of comedian Kunal Kamra’s show. (PTI)

Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) MLA Rohit Pawar said freedom of speech needs to be upheld irrespective of ideologies and noted that the Bharatiya Janata Party has different yardsticks for when the party is in power and when they were in Opposition.

Also Read | Maharashtra minister's ‘bahar aayega na’ warning after Kunal Kamra's ‘no apology’ over Eknath Shinde joke

Referring to a past incident, Rohit Pawar noted that leaders of the BJP who had defended Kangana Ranaut when she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were now riled up over Kunal Kamra's comments on Eknath Shinde.

“When the opposition was in power, Kangana Ranaut (BJP MP) made a statement comparing Mumbai to PoK. At that time, Devendra Fadnavis had a very different reaction, terming the action against her unfair, despite it being an anti-national statement,” Pawar said.

Also Read | Mumbai police probing ‘paid content' angle in Kunal Kamra row: Report

Pawar added that the statement now of Fadnavis, who is the chief minister and has the portfolio of the home minister, is totally contradictory. “When you are in power, and there is an action against your karyakarta, then your stance changes. We are saying to maintain uniformity in your statements. Whatever Kamra has said is his issue, I feel you should maintain the freedom of speech.”

Kangana Ranaut slams Kunal Kamra

Disgracing anyone in the name of comedy is in bad taste, actor and MP Kangana Ranaut said as she weighed in on the ongoing controversy over comic Kunal Kamra's remarks.

Ranaut, a BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, was speaking to reporters outside the Parliament in New Delhi.

Also Read | BMC resumes demolition of Mumbai's Habitat studio where Kunal Kamra mocked Eknath Shinde

“You may be anyone but disrespecting anyone (is not good). You are disgracing someone in the name of comedy, you are disregarding what all he has done. Shinde Ji used to drive an auto-rickshaw a while ago. Today, he has made it till here on his own. What are his (Kamra's) credentials? Who are these people who haven't done anything in life? If they can write, I'd say write literature or comedy scenes in films. Abusing in the name of comedy, mocking our scriptures in the name of comedy, making fun of people, mothers and sisters (is not right),” Ranaut said.

Kunal Kamra's joke

Kunal Kamra recently performed a parody of a popular Hindi song from the film “Dil Toh Pagal Hai,” apparently referring to Shinde as a “gaddar” (traitor). He also made jokes about recent political developments in Maharashtra, including the Shiv Sena and NCP splits.

On Monday, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis commented on the row, saying Kamra should apologise for his “low-level comedy”.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)