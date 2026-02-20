'Nothing is like money': Trump claims 200% tariff threat stopped India, Pakistan conflict

"He (Pakistani PM) said in front of our Chief of Staff that President Trump saved 25 million lives when he stopped the war between us and India...That war was raging. Planes were being shot down. And I got on the phone with both of them, and I knew them a little bit. I knew Prime Minister Modi very well...I called them, and I said, listen, I'm not doing trade deals with you two guys if you don't settle this up," said Trump.

US President Donald Trump has once again reiterated his claim of stopping the military stand off between India and Pakistan. Speaking at a Board of Peace meeting on Thursday, the US President once again stated that his tariff threat is what stopped the conflict from escalating, but this time, Trump shared he threatened both countries with a 200 per cent levy.

"And all of a sudden, we worked out a deal. I said, if you fight, I'm going to put 200 per cent tariffs on each of your countries. They both wanted to fight. But when it came to money, it's nothing like money. When it came to losing a lot of money, they said, I guess we don't want to fight...11 jets were shot down. Very expensive jets," he added further.

Also Read | Trump repeats claim of 'stopping' India-Pak war with new twist: '11 expensive jets shot down'

Trump's remarks come as a reference to the May 2025 military conflict between India and Pakistan. Following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, India carried out a tri-service military strike in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir called 'Operation Sindoor'.

India's response triggered a breakdown in diplomatic ties with Pakistan and escalated the tensions between the two neighbours.

The stand off between India and Pakistan concluded on May 10, 2025 with a "ceasefire understanding." However, before both countries could announce the cessation in fighting, Donald Trump took to Truth Social and claimed he had 'stopped the war".

India, time and again, has denied any involvement of the US in the ceasefire understanding, stating that it was the Pakistani DGMO that called New Delhi for truce.

However, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on numerous occasions has thanked Trump for his intervention, praising the US president as a "man of peace".

"Your timely and very effective intervention to achieve a ceasefire between India and Pakistan potentially averted the loss of millions of people's lives. You have truly proved to be a man of peace and let me say you are turly saviour of the people of South Asia," Shehbaz Sharif said at the Board of Peace meeting.