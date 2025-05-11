All that happened after the India-Pakistan ceasefire ‘understanding’ | 5 points
ByShivam Pratap Singh
May 11, 2025 10:32 PM IST
The ceasefire understanding was announced on Saturday but was marred by reports of violations by Pakistan just a couple of hours after that.
Relative peace prevailed in the border states a day after India and Pakistan came to an understanding on ceasefire and de-escalation of hostilities that started after New Delhi's strikes on terror targets in PoK and other areas on May 7 under ‘Operation Sindoor’.
The ceasefire understanding was announced on Saturday but was marred by reports of violations by Pakistan just a couple of hours after that. The Indian Armed Forces thwarted every attempt and remained vigilant. Calm prevailed after around 10:30 pm on Saturday, which remained intact, barring a few drone sightings.
A lot has happened since the announcement of the ceasefire understanding. Here is all that happened on Sunday in five points.
The aftermath of the India-Pakistan ceasefire arrangement
- Situation largely peaceful: The situation remained largely peaceful along the borders from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat. The peace was broken with drones sighted at some places in Rajasthan’s Barmer, where a precautionary blackout was already in place. A similar blackout was also announced for several districts in Punjab as a precautionary measure.
- Markets open amid heavy security: Markets opened and life crawled back to normal in most places that had been affected by constant missile and drone attacks in the past few days. Schools and other educational institutions will slowly start reopening from Monday onwards in Punjab, while some districts have announced closure for one more day.
- Armed forces media briefing: The Indian Armed Forces briefed the media about Operation Sindoor and the subsequent clashes with Pakistan. The forces said that over a hundred terrorists were killed in the initial strike, including some big-ticket names. India also has several airbases and military establishments in Pakistan, including the capital Islamabad. The navy said that they were ready to hit Karachi if required, but it didn't come to that. The forces said they were ready in case Pakistan violates the ceasefire understanding again on Sunday.
- Trump's Kashmir mediation offer: Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump offered to mediate a solution to the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan. He also congratulated both governments for the de-escalation of tensions.
- Pak welcomes offer, India rejects: After Trump's offer, Pakistan welcomed the move while saying it remained ‘committed’ to peace in the region. India, on the other hand, rejected the move and said that the only thing to discuss is Pakistan’s handing back of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Get India Pakistan Ceasefire News Live. Today's India News, Weather Today,and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get India Pakistan Ceasefire News Live. Today's India News, Weather Today,and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / All that happened after the India-Pakistan ceasefire ‘understanding’ | 5 points
SHARE
Copy