All that happened after the India-Pakistan ceasefire ‘understanding’ | 5 points

Relative peace prevailed in the border states a day after India and Pakistan came to an understanding on ceasefire and de-escalation of hostilities that started after New Delhi's strikes on terror targets in PoK and other areas on May 7 under ‘Operation Sindoor’. Customers seen at an eatery as people resume normal activities in Amritsar on Sunday, a day after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire.(PTI)

The ceasefire understanding was announced on Saturday but was marred by reports of violations by Pakistan just a couple of hours after that. The Indian Armed Forces thwarted every attempt and remained vigilant. Calm prevailed after around 10:30 pm on Saturday, which remained intact, barring a few drone sightings.

A lot has happened since the announcement of the ceasefire understanding. Here is all that happened on Sunday in five points.

The aftermath of the India-Pakistan ceasefire arrangement