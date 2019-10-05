e-paper
NRC likely to be key focus as PM Modi meets Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on Thursday, said Bangladesh doesn’t foresee any problems with India over the NRC following an assurance from Modi.

india Updated: Oct 05, 2019 12:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina at Hyderabad house in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina at Hyderabad house in New Delhi.(Mohd Zakir/ HT Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Saturday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties. The matter of the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam is likely to figure during Modi-Hasina talks, officials from both sides privately acknowledged.

Hasina, on Thursday, said Bangladesh doesn’t foresee any problems with India over the NRC following an assurance from Modi.

“I don’t see any problem (on the NRC). I had a talk with Prime Minister Modi, everything is okay,” said Hasina during a brief interaction with journalists at a reception hosted by the Bangladesh high commission.

She said she was satisfied with PM Modi’s assurance during their meeting on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York that Bangladesh had nothing to worry about the NRC. She had raised the issue during that meeting.

PM Modi and Hasina will also jointly inaugurate three projects on Saturday, said Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar without elaborating further.

“The relations (between India and Bangladesh) have never been so close. Naturally, the focus of discussion will be bilateral relationship. When I say bilateral relationship, we are talking about the next steps the two countries should take now to get the relationship in a different trajectory,” Kumar said.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 12:31 IST

