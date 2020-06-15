NRI businessman charters flight to evacuate employees from UAE to Kerala

india

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 17:20 IST

A businessman from Kerala based in Sharjah turned out to be a Good Samaritan as he chartered an aircraft to fly out 120 of his employees to Kochi after they had been stranded due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides his employees the Air Arabia special flight which landed at the Cochin international airport Sunday night, also carried 50 others who were desperately hunting for tickets after they lost their jobs in the United Arab Emirates.

Chairman of Elite group of industries R Hari Kumar said he also gave an option to his employees of taking up a job in the company’s unit in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu if they did not want to return to the UAE.

One of the employees who returned in the chartered flight said they were also given one-month additional salary and gift packets.

Hari Kumar insists that he was only doing his job.

“I only did my job. It is my duty to protect my employees who stood by me in thick and thin. The chartered flight is my simple way of thanking those who helped me in my successful journey,” Kumar said on the phone from Sharjah.

Kumar, who is also a popular theatre artist, had gone to Saudi Arabia in search of a job 20 years ago he went on to become a successful businessman later.

His company deals in architectural and industrial applications and aluminum products and has about 1,200 employees in Persian Gulf countries. He hails from the coastal town Alappuzha.

“A good business firm is like a family. All chip in for the growth of the firm. If employees are in trouble it is the duty of the firm to look after them. I will help send more stranded people to the country,” he said.