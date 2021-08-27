NTPC hires all-women engineering executive trainees batch

Marking Women’s Equality Day on Thursday, National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) said it has recruited an all-women engineering executive trainees (EETs) batch to “reaffirm its stand on diversity and inclusion.”

“NTPC received an overwhelming response of the recruitment advertisement, which was published in April, 2021. The engineering graduates were selected… in the Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics and Instrumentation disciplines,” NTPC said, adding that out of 50 offers sent, 30 trainees have joined the company.

The special EET batch is currently undergoing a customised induction-cum-training programme at NTPC’s Regional Learning Institutes where they are trained in the mechanical, electrical, and control & instrumentation disciplines.

Also Read | High court cancels FIR against Jammu journalist, calls it attack on press freedom

NTPC is one of India’s largest energy-generating firms. It added that it has also planned to set up an all-female operation control room.

“NTPC is establishing the regular interaction of new recruiters with the senior management and other employees to ensure that the youngsters are assimilated into the and culture of the organisation,” it said.

It added that the company has been working on improving its gender ratio wherever possible. “It has always believed in providing equal opportunity to all the sections of society and has consciously promoted diversity through its hiring practices.”