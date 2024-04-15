Number Theory: How the electoral math in Punjab has changed since 2019
Apr 15, 2024 08:59 AM IST
What has made the political situation even more complicated is that the BJP and the SAD have parted ways
Punjab sends 13 MPs to the Lok Sabha. It was the only north Indian state and the second state (after Kerala) where the Congress won a majority of seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Between 2019 and 2024, a lot has changed in the politics of Punjab. Here are three charts which explain this in detail.
