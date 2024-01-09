Number Theory: Three charts which explain the state of the Indian economy
Jan 09, 2024 11:47 AM IST
India’s nominal GDP growth in 2023-24 is expected to be just 8.9%, merely 1.6 percentage points more than the real GDP growth of 7.3%.
India’s economic growth in 2023-24, the last year of the second Narendra Modi government, is expected to be 7.3% as per the first advanced estimates released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on January 5. To be sure, we only have actual GDP numbers until the September quarte
