 Number Theory: Why market fundamentalists are equally wrong about agriculture | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Number Theory: Why market fundamentalists are equally wrong about agriculture

Number Theory: Why market fundamentalists are equally wrong about agriculture

ByRoshan Kishore, New Delhi
Feb 19, 2024 09:24 PM IST

The data clearly shows that absolutely unregulated markets are not a silver bullet for the agrarian crisis in India

Views about Indian agriculture are polarised. On one extreme are a bunch of farmers’ organisations demanding that the government bring in a law to offer guaranteed minimum support prices (MSP) for all crops in the country. We have previously discussed in detail why such a view is flawed. But there also exists another extreme viewpoint. The crux of this view is that government interventions, mostly with an eye to keep food prices from going up, are the biggest reason for the predicament of the Indian farmers. The best way to guarantee the well-being of Indian farmers, these commentators argue, is for the state to discontinue all interventions in the food market. Will such a policy really work wonders for farm incomes? A look at relevant statistics does not support such blanket arguments.

An improvement in agricultural incomes requires farmers to be organised into cooperatives so that they can increase their bargaining power in both input and output markets,(AFP FILE)
An improvement in agricultural incomes requires farmers to be organised into cooperatives so that they can increase their bargaining power in both input and output markets,(AFP FILE)
Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Updates on India News alongwith the Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Roshan Kishore

    Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On