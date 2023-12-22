Number Theory: JN.1 Covid sub-variant not a cause for concern

On Thursday, there were 594 new Covid-19 infections reported across India. Meanwhile, six more people (three from Kerala, two from Karnataka, and one from Punjab) lost their lives to the disease – the most in a single day in nearly seven months. Prompted by this, the Indian news cycle has once again started discussing the pandemic in excruciating (and often alarmist) detail. But is there any cause for immediate concern about the return of the pandemic? Not really, as shown by these four charts that highlight learnings from four years of the Covid-19 outbreak.

A health worker collects a sample for a Covid test at the district hospital in Sector 39 Noida on Thursday(HT Photo/Sunil Ghosh)