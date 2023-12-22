close_game
close_game
News / India News / Number Theory: JN.1 Covid sub-variant not a cause for concern

Number Theory: JN.1 Covid sub-variant not a cause for concern

ByJamie Mullick
Dec 22, 2023 12:26 AM IST

Is there any cause for immediate concern about the return of the Covid pandemic? Not really.

On Thursday, there were 594 new Covid-19 infections reported across India. Meanwhile, six more people (three from Kerala, two from Karnataka, and one from Punjab) lost their lives to the disease – the most in a single day in nearly seven months. Prompted by this, the Indian news cycle has once again started discussing the pandemic in excruciating (and often alarmist) detail. But is there any cause for immediate concern about the return of the pandemic? Not really, as shown by these four charts that highlight learnings from four years of the Covid-19 outbreak.

A health worker collects a sample for a Covid test at the district hospital in Sector 39 Noida on Thursday(HT Photo/Sunil Ghosh)
A health worker collects a sample for a Covid test at the district hospital in Sector 39 Noida on Thursday(HT Photo/Sunil Ghosh)
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Jamie Mullick

    Jamie Mullick works as a chief content producer at Hindustan Times. He uses data and graphics to tell his stories.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out