e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Nurse attacked by man in Covid-19 isolation ward in hospital. His tea was late

Nurse attacked by man in Covid-19 isolation ward in hospital. His tea was late

Coronavirus update: Criminal cases have been registered by the police against people ordered to quarantine themselves who assaulted healthcare workers

india Updated: Mar 25, 2020 13:30 IST
Ramesh Babu
Ramesh Babu
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
There have been several complaints by healthcare workers in Kerala about assault and misbehaviour by people forced into government-run quarantine centres
There have been several complaints by healthcare workers in Kerala about assault and misbehaviour by people forced into government-run quarantine centres(PTI)
         

A nurse was beaten by a man at a Covid-19 isolation ward in south Kerala’s Kollam this week because his tea was late. The nurse, who had been working without a break for two weeks at the quarantine facility, was later admitted to the hospital with injuries, police said on Wednesday.

A case was registered against the accused who had recently returned from Muscat and was forced into the facility after violating the home-quarantine order. But the assault on the healthcare professional in Kerala wasn’t a one-off incident. There have been several incidents of such attacks in the state, prompting the state government to order the police to take strict action against the accused in such cases.

A senior police officer said they had started filing FIRs against people who attack or misbehave with nursing staff and other officials for doing their job. Like the ones deputed to ensure that people have been ordered to stay at home-quarantine don’t step out.

In Kozhikode, former MP AK Premajam is accused of misbehaviour with staffers who came to inquire about her son who was ordered to be quarantined at home. The former CPM MP denied the charge, insisting that she only intervened when “they behaved with her son like a convict”.

In another case, a 27-year-old man, who had also returned from a Gulf country, barged into the house of an Asha (social worker accredited with the health ministry) worker in Malappuram and attacked her. The man was angry that she had reported him to the authorities for flouting quarantine norms. The woman has been admitted to hospital. Police said the man had been arrested and sent to a quarantine facility at the medical college hospital.

tags
top news
At G-20 meet tomorrow, PM Modi’s push to turn Covid-19 into global fight
At G-20 meet tomorrow, PM Modi’s push to turn Covid-19 into global fight
Covid-19 Updates: At home listening to Mrs CM, says Thackeray on lockdown
Covid-19 Updates: At home listening to Mrs CM, says Thackeray on lockdown
11 killed in terror attack on Sikh place of worship in Kabul
11 killed in terror attack on Sikh place of worship in Kabul
21-day lockdown, Disaster Management Act invoked: Key Covid-19 points
21-day lockdown, Disaster Management Act invoked: Key Covid-19 points
Should you worry about hantavirus? Explaining its spread
Should you worry about hantavirus? Explaining its spread
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Covid-19: How platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Grofers are responding
Covid-19: How platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Grofers are responding
2020 Skoda Rapid’s launch in this country signals a possible India arrival
2020 Skoda Rapid’s launch in this country signals a possible India arrival
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

india news