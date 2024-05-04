Obscene video case: HD Revanna faces kidnap charge as woman goes missing

Trouble seems to be mounting for former Karnataka Minister and JD(S) leader HD Revanna, as he has now been slapped with the charge of kidnapping in connection with the ongoing controversy over the 'obscene video' case. HD Revanna(AFP File Photo)

The son of the 'abducted' woman alleged that his mother was abducted and sexually abused.

In his complaint filed at the KR Nagar police station in Mysuru district, the man said his mother worked as a housemaid at HD Revanna's home for six years before returning to her village, where she worked as a daily wage labourer.

The complainant said that on April 23, his mother was taken away by a man named Sathish Babanna, who claimed to have been sent by HD Revanna's wife, Bhavani Revanna. She returned home on April 26.

Then on April 29, Babanna took her away again, citing an old legal issue as justification.

The man later discovered a video allegedly depicting sexual abuse of his mother by incumbent MP and Hassan Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna, prompting him to confront Babanna.

"My mother's picture is also in the obscene video controversy. She suddenly disappeared after the videos were revealed," the son added.

He then filed a kidnapping complaint against HD Revanna and Babanna on Thursday night. The Holenarsipura MLA and his associate were booked under Sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 365 (kidnapping with intent to cause harm) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. The FIR, registered by KR Nagar police, also lists HD Revanna as accused number one and Babanna as accused number two under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The FIR was registered hours before the anticipatory bail plea of HD Revanna came up for hearing in the Special Court for People's Representatives in Bengaluru on Friday. He skipped the summons to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on May 2 for questioning.

Meanwhile, the Additional Commissioner of Mysore Police visited the KR Nagar police station and got information.

Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna, who is the sitting MP and candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, are facing a probe by a Special Investigative Team (SIT), constituted by the Karnataka government, over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in their household.

Revanna was booked in an alleged sexual harassment case on April 28 based on a complaint lodged with Holenarasipura Town police. The case was registered under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation, and outraging the dignity of a woman. As per the complaint, the victim claimed that Prajwal Revanna and his father, HD Revanna, had sexually assaulted her.