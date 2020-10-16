e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Odisha couple charred to death from stove fire while making tea

Odisha couple charred to death from stove fire while making tea

The police is further investigating the incident after the fire was doused.

india Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 14:59 IST
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Police officials say that the woman’s husband was also burnt to death when he tried to rescue his wife.
Police officials say that the woman’s husband was also burnt to death when he tried to rescue his wife. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A middle-aged couple from western Odisha district of Jharsuguda was charred to death on Friday morning, when the 40-year-old wife’s clothes caught fire while she was lighting a coal-fired stove inside their house.

Police officials in Jharsuguda said 40-years-old Geeta Das of Rampur village under Brajrajnagar police station area was lighting up the stove for making tea when her saree accidentally caught fire. Though she pushed the stove away in an attempt to save herself, the fire had engulfed her body by then.

Jharsuguda SP Rahul PR said Geeta’s husband Giribara (47) went to rescue her and was badly burnt too. The couple died on the spot. Later, the fire spread further, turning several household items to ashes.

tags
top news
Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
SC constitutes committee to monitor farm fires in Punjab, Haryana, UP
SC constitutes committee to monitor farm fires in Punjab, Haryana, UP
‘Blood-coloured’ clothes found at Hathras rape accused’s house, kin say it’s red paint
‘Blood-coloured’ clothes found at Hathras rape accused’s house, kin say it’s red paint
Indian Army vice-chief to visit US ahead of 2+2 dialogue
Indian Army vice-chief to visit US ahead of 2+2 dialogue
IPL 2020: Morgan appointed KKR captain after Karthik steps aside
IPL 2020: Morgan appointed KKR captain after Karthik steps aside
‘We want to be safe’: Hathras rape victim’s family wants to be shifted to Delhi
‘We want to be safe’: Hathras rape victim’s family wants to be shifted to Delhi
Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra
Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra
RCB vs KXIP Review and MI vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
RCB vs KXIP Review and MI vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In