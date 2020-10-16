Odisha couple charred to death from stove fire while making tea

india

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 14:59 IST

A middle-aged couple from western Odisha district of Jharsuguda was charred to death on Friday morning, when the 40-year-old wife’s clothes caught fire while she was lighting a coal-fired stove inside their house.

Police officials in Jharsuguda said 40-years-old Geeta Das of Rampur village under Brajrajnagar police station area was lighting up the stove for making tea when her saree accidentally caught fire. Though she pushed the stove away in an attempt to save herself, the fire had engulfed her body by then.

Jharsuguda SP Rahul PR said Geeta’s husband Giribara (47) went to rescue her and was badly burnt too. The couple died on the spot. Later, the fire spread further, turning several household items to ashes.