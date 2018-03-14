Odisha CRPF trooper killed in Sukma rejoined duty a day ago after father’s funeral rites

CRPF constable Manoranjan Lenka, among nine troopers of the force killed in a Maoist ambush in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Tuesday, rejoined duty a day ago after completing his father’s funeral rites in Odisha, according to his family.

Lenka, a resident of Rebana Nuagaon village under Brahmagiri block in Puri district, lost his father a fortnight ago and reached home on March 6 for the rituals.

He had joined the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in 2014. Lenka’s family members said he spoke to his mother over phone barely 30 minutes before the Maoist ambush. “Who will I live for now?” his mother cried, as villagers and mediapersons gathered at her house.

Lenka is survived by his mother and younger sister.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik condemned the Maoist attack and condoled the deaths. “Strongly condemn the attack on @crpfindia jawans in #Sukma, Chhattisgarh. My deepest condolences to the families of Odia jawan Manoranjan Lenka and all the brave personnel who lost their lives in the blast and wishing speedy recovery of those injured,” he tweeted.