Odisha man forced to live in toilet for over a year after rain damages house

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 23:45 IST

A 50-year-old daily wage labourer in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district has been living in a toilet built under Swachh Bharat Mission after his kutcha house was damaged in rains more than a year ago.

Jogendra Nikhunti, a daily-wage labourer from Pujaripalli village under Lakhanpur block in Jharsuguda district, has been living in a toilet. He was living alone in his house after his wife and children left him for Chhatisgarh allegedly due to his drinking habits.

“My kutcha house was completely damaged during monsoon season last year and since then I am living in a toilet that the government constructed. I find it difficult to fit inside the room but somehow manage to sleep since I have no other place other than this. I had informed the sarpanch of Bhikampali gram Panchayat who had assured me of extending help but till now nothing has been done,” said Nikhunti.

He also alleged that he is not getting foodgrains under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) for the last few months. Sarpanch Krushna Kalo said he is not getting his foodgrains as his Aadhaar card has not been linked with the NFSA card. “I am not sure if he has an Aadhaar card. But if he has got his Aadhaar card then we can link it with the NFSA for the supply of foodgrains,” said the sarpanch.

Jharsuguda district collector Saroj Samal said Nikhunti’s name has been included in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana inclusion list and he would get a house once the government takes a decision.

“But as it would take time, we can build a house for him from the District Mineral Fund or CSR money if he wants to stay in the house. Till the house is made, we are trying to keep him at an old age home. The BDO of Lakhanpur is trying to counsel him for getting him moved to an old age home,” said the collector.