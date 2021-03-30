Odisha plans to vaccinate 2 lakh people a day from April 1

The Odisha government on Tuesday decided to increase its daily Covid-19 vaccination target from the current level of 65,000-70,000 to 2 lakh for inoculating the 1-crore odd people in the 45+ age group in the quickest time possible.

Vaccinating potential superspreaders such as street vendors, meat and fish sellers, auto and bus drivers, school and college teachers, salon and barber shop employees and security guards as early as possible, the Odisha government would continue the inoculation drive on government holidays on April 1 (Utkal Divas) and April 2 (Good Friday).

On Tuesday, a total 90,299 people were vaccinated. Odisha has used 23.26 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine by now.

In a letter to district collectors, municipal commissioners and health officials, additional chief secretary of the health department, PK Mohapatra directed them to vaccinate those who are at the highest risk of being potential superspreaders.

He also asked the district officials to take adequate steps to achieve the district-wise daily target and increase the number of Covid-19 vaccination centres if the need arises. Mohapatra also asked for sealing some shops which were violating Covid-19 protocol and enforce masks and social distancing in a strict manner to check the spread of infections.