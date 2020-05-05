Odisha Police book 7 for TikTok video shot inside quarantine centre

india

Updated: May 05, 2020 01:04 IST

A day after 150 migrant workers fled from a quarantine centre in Ganjam district of Odisha, the state police on Monday booked seven inmates of a government quarantine centre in Bhadrak district for making a TikTok video violating social distancing norms.

Police officials said the migrant workers from Kolkata kept in a quarantine centre in Tihidi High School under Bhatapada grampanchayat of Bhadrak district had shot the video while dancing to a popular Hindi song on Sunday.

After the video went viral, sarpanch of Bhatapada, Swarnamayee Jena lodged a FIR against them under sections 188/269/270 of IPC and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act for violating social distancing norms in the quarantine centre.

The sarpanch alleged that the quarantined people wanted to leave the centre after testing negative in the first Covid-19 test. However, they were urged to stay in the facility for the stipulated 14 days.

In another instance of violation of quarantine norms, 22 migrant workers who had arrived in Bhadrak district from Surat by bus went to their homes instead of going to the quarantine centre at Bhandaripokhari ITI. The migrant workers reportedly disembarked from their bus a few miles before their quarantine centre and escaped.

The twin incidents coming within a day after 150 migrant workers of Ganjam ran away from the quarantine centre has increased concerns for the Naveen Patnaik-led government that is bracing for the return of about 6 lakh migrant workers from different states. With more than 58 of the 8800-odd migrant workers testing positive, Odisha officials said migrants jumping quarantine may lead to community transmission if not stopped. On Monday, 7 positive Covid-19 cases were reported, six of whom were migrant returnees from Kolkata.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to appeal to the migrant workers to stay put in the quarantine centres.

“As far as the Covid-19 situation is concerned, Odisha is doing quite well to contain it. But to achieve this success, a lot of Odias have gone out of their way and comfort zones. They have sacrificed a lot to keep the people of Odisha safe from coronavirus. Those who are returning to Odisha should show similar conviction and discharge their duty with utmost sincerity,” said Patnaik, adding that the sarpanch of the gram panchayats should inform the authorities on any quarantine violation, so that strict action can be initiated against the accused.

Warning the violators, Odisha DGP Abhay said any conduct endangering safety of others will be strongly dealt with as per law. “Our hospitality for returnees does not mean leniency towards negligence. I appeal to all returnees to follow the laid down norms while in quarantine,” he said.