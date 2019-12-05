Odisha primary school teacher dismissed for coming to work drunk

india

A teacher in a primary school of Odisha was dismissed from service for coming to school in an inebriated condition and forcing students to kneel down outside the school premises.

Makarand Mahant, a temporary teacher of Balia primary school under Lembo panchayat in Sukinda area of Jajpur district was dismissed after a video of his forcing the students to kneel down outside the school went viral. In the video Mahant could be seen intoxicated and could not even park his motorbike properly.

Jajpur district collector in-charge Mihir Mohanty said on Wednesday that Mahant was found in school in an inebriated state. “He had forced students to kneel down outside the school premises over allegations of indisciplined behaviour. This is not at all acceptable. As he was a temporary teacher he was dismissed immediately after the Block Education Officer submitted a report over his conduct,” Mohanty said.

Reacting to the teacher’s behaviour, some villagers had shot a video of the incident. The villagers complained that Mahant often came to the school intoxicated .