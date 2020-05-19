e-paper
Home / India News / Odisha’s Covid tally inches to 1,000 with 84 new cases

Odisha’s Covid tally inches to 1,000 with 84 new cases

The death toll also went up to 5 after a 75-year-old patient with respiratory problems and other comorbidities passed away at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Sunday within few hours of his admission to the hospital

india Updated: May 19, 2020 21:45 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Though Ganjam district continued to be the Covid hotspot with 307 cases, Jajpur district reported the highest number of positive cases today with 31 migrant workers testing positive.(Photo by Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
Odisha’s Covid-19 tally inched closer to 1,000 as 84 new cases were detected on Tuesday. A 36-year-old police constable in Bhubaneswar also got infected with the virus.

The death toll also went up to 5 after a 75-year-old patient with respiratory problems and other comorbidities passed away at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Sunday within few hours of his admission to the hospital. He was later tested positive for Covid-19.

The 36-year-old police personnel in Bhubaneswar was among the two in the city who tested positive today. Incidentally, the two positive cases came a day after Bhubaneswar was declared free of any Covid-19 patients.

Officials in Bhubaneswar commissionerate police said the constable had come in contact with a migrant labourer of another state while he was on leave. On returning from leave, he was tested and found positive. The policeman who did not showed any symptoms of the disease has been moved to a Covid-care care facility of the Covid police hospital.

Though Ganjam district continued to be the Covid hotspot with 307 cases, Jajpur district reported the highest number of positive cases today with 31 migrant workers testing positive. Of the 31 migrant workers, 30 had returned from West Bengal.

Meanwhile, a 72-year-old man died hours after he had checked into a quarantine centre in Odisha’s Bhadrak district. Debendra Rout of Sarasada village had returned from Kolkata on Tuesday and checked into the quarantine centre at Bayabanpur village. He went off to sleep after having light tiffin at 11.15 am. However, he did not respond when the quarantine centre authorities tried to wake him up for lunch. A team of doctors reached the quarantine centre and later declared him dead. Later, officials sent his sample for Covid-19 test.

Earlier, a migrant worker of Ganjam had died at a quarantine centre and was later found to be positive for Covid-19.

