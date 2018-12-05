‘Please take it’: Vijay Mallya tweets offer to pay 100% back to banks, govt

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is being investigated for fraud and money-laundering, on Wednesday “humbly requested” various banks to take back all the money he borrowed to keep his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines afloat as he slammed the Indian media for repeatedly calling him a defaulter.

“I see the quick media narrative about my extradition decision. That is separate and will take its own legal course. The most important point is public money and I am offering to pay 100% back. I humbly request the Banks and Government to take it. If payback refused, WHY ? (sic)” Mallya said in a series of tweets.

“Politicians and Media are constantly talking loudly about my being a defaulter who has run away with PSU Bank money. All this is false. Why don’t I get fair treatment and the same loud noise about my comprehensive settlement offer before the Karnataka High Court. Sad,” he said.

Mallya fled India in March 2016 even as a debt court in Bengaluru was set to act against him for defaulting on loans issued by several banks led by the state-owned State Bank of India. The 62-year-old is fighting an effort to get him extradited to India on charges of fraud and money laundering.

He remains on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard last year on fraud and money laundering charges brought by the Indian government to the tune of nearly Rs 9,000 crore. A ruling in his extradition case is expected at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London later in December.

