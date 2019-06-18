BJP names Om Birla as NDA candidate for LS Speaker, says Cong won’t oppose

Om Birla, a two-time BJP lawmaker from Kota, may be the next Lok Sabha Speaker. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday named the 56-year-old parliamentarian as the National Democratic Alliance’s candidate and expressed optimism that he would be Lok Sabha’s unanimous choice.

“We have talked to the Congress. They haven’t signed the proposal yet but they won’t oppose it,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said after four top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed the proposal to nominate Om Birla.

Joshi said leaders of 10 other parties including the Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP and Naveen Patnaik’s BJD had supported Om Birla’s name for the Speaker’s post.

The Congress hasn’t reacted on the BJP’s choice. But leaders of some other opposition parties such as Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP have indicated that they would go along with the ruling party’s choice.

The election, even if the opposition forces one, would only be a formality. The NDA won 353 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha in the general elections while the United Progressive Alliance secured 91 seats, with the Congress winning 52 of them.

Follow live updates here

Political parties have usually selected some of the experienced lawmakers for the speaker’s post. Sumitra Mahajan, who was the NDA government’s first choice in 2014, was an eight-time MP when she was picked by the BJP-led national coalition.

But there have been instances when first-time and second-time lawmakers were elected for the chair. GMC Balayogi was a second-time MP when he was elected as a Lok Sabha speaker. At 46, he was also the youngest MP to get a coveted post. When he died in a helicopter crash, Shiv Sena’s Manohar Joshi – then a first-time MP –was elected as Lok Sabha speaker in 2002.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 13:05 IST