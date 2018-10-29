Omar Abdullah rebuts J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik’s remarks on stone-pelting

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday rebutted a comment made by the state’s governor Satya Pal Malik that mainstream political parties in the Valley do not openly oppose stone-pelting but condemn it while speaking privately with him.

“Kashmir’s political parties should also tell the boys to avoid encounter sites and stone-pelting. Omar (Abdullah) and Madam (Mehbooba Mufti) have agreed with me on this privately but are not willing to say it openly. After the Kulgam deaths, they condemned us. They say something else in Delhi and something else in Srinagar,” Malik said in an interview to Hindustan Times that was published on Monday.

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah responded that he has no confusion in his mind about stone-pelting in Kashmir and asked the governor to explain his statement.

“Let me say this publicly so that Governor Sahib is under no confusion — civilians should not throw stones and should not rush to encounter sites. I’m not saying this publicly for the first time and it won’t be the last time I’m saying this. How does Governor Malik know what I think about anything? Is he quoting a conversation I’ve had with him privately? Are my calls being monitored? Is my office/residence bugged? He owes me, if not Mehbooba Mufti an explanation,” Abdullah tweeted.

“At the same time, we can’t treat stone throwers as terrorists and randomly keep shooting them but that’s a conversation for another day. Right now, I’m curious to know how Governor Malik knows what I think privately,” he added on the social media platform.

In the HT interview, Malik was responding to a question about civilian deaths in the Valley, when he said: “Even the killing of even one civilian is wrong. It is very difficult to sanitise rural locations. People should understand that they should not be rushing to encounter sites. Who do I blame for the 60 deaths on a railway track in Amritsar? The public should not be careless. We have now decided to place advertisements in newspapers asking people not to go near encounter sites for at least 48 hours.” He then went on to add that the mainstream political leaders should do more.

Seven civilians were killed in an explosion at Lurow village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on October 21 after forces left the encounter spot where three local militants were killed. Local villagers rushed to the site, where the explosion took place.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 23:03 IST