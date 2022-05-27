On Aryan Khan case, ex-AG Mukul Rohatgi shares his only regret

Mukul Rohatgi, the former attorney general of India who represented Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case, on Friday said he was happy that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) failed to find any evidence related to the star-son in the incident. The NCB gave a clean chit to Aryan and five others, while charging 14 others in the case earlier in the day.

Rohatgi, however, said he had one regret in the case and that was about how Aryan was arrested by the NCB sleuths in a hasty manner. Aryan was detained by the federal anti-narcotics agency on October 2 following a raid on a Goa-bound luxury cruise ship. A day later, he was arrested along with 20 others in connection with the case.

Rohatgi said the NCB realised they had no case against Aryan. No incriminating material also could not be found on him, the celebrated advocate said.

“I'm happy that NCB realised that they've no case, no incriminating material, no evidence of drugs on Aryan Khan. NCB filed the charge sheet that Aryan Khan is not an accused. I only regret that the arrest was hasty,” Rohtagi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, soon after it was made official that Aryan had not been charged in the case that had remained in the national news for weeks since late last year, Rohatgi said the Bollywood star was very relieved.

"I am very relieved and so must be my clients, including Shah Rukh Khan. Ultimately, truth has prevailed," he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Aryan had spent 22 days behind the bars before a team of top lawyers one of them being Rohatgi, finally secured his bail.

