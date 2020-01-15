e-paper
Home / India News / On buzz around joining BJP, Kumar Vishwas responds

On buzz around joining BJP, Kumar Vishwas responds

india Updated: Jan 15, 2020 16:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of Kumar Vishwas.
File photo of Kumar Vishwas. (PTI Photo)
         

Poet-politician Kumar Vishwas took a dig on Wednesday at reports which suggested he is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I am in Qatar (Doha) for an NRI summit. Shall I join from here, if you say? Set an alarm for this report and run it every week, why do you bother your fingers time and again,” he said on Twitter in Hindi while responding to a journalist. 

Vishwas was one of the co-founders of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), but differences emrged between him and AAP leadership, especially party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

He later distanced himself from the affairs of the party.

Vishwas unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections on AAP ticket against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AAP’s Smriti Irani.

He was given the charge of Rajasthan in 2017 ahead of Assembly elections in the state, but the responsibility was taken away within a year. The party said the decision to strip Vishwas of the charge was taken because he was “inactive for quite some time”.

Vishwas had criticised Kejriwal after he was denied a Rajya Sabha seat. He had even vented his dissent in public when former TV journalist Ashutosh quit AAP. He quipped at Ashutosh’s resignation with a tweet congratulating him on his “freedom”.

