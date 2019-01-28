On camera, Congress’s Siddaramaiah yells at woman, snatches her mike

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah landed in controversy on Monday when he lost his cool with a woman who was complaining against the local MP and Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra. Siddaramaiah yelled at the woman and snatched her mike which led to her dupatta being pulled off.

The incident took place at a public meeting in Varuna, the constituency of Siddaramaiah’s son. The woman said she has been unable to contact the local MP. Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders tried to shout her down before the mike was taken off her.

#WATCH Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah misbehaves with a woman at a public meeting in Mysuru. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/MhQvUHIc3x — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019

Siddaramaiah later said he wasn’t misbehaving and only trying to stop a long speech. “When I was trying to stop a long speech of a party worker thw incident happened. It was an accident, there was no bad intention. I know her for 15 years, she is just like my sister,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

The BJP targeted the Congress-JD(S) government in the state and said “Dushasana has been finally reborn and resumed power in Karnataka.”

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar said Congress president Rahul Gandhi needs to answer. “Rahul Gandhi should tell what he’ll do with him. This is a crime, the way he abused her. That’s how they see women. They only respect women from one family,” Javadekar said.

Read more| ‘Congress MLAs crossing the line’: HD Kumaraswamy offers to quit as Karnataka CM

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 17:26 IST