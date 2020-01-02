e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Home / India News / On China, India says border dispute should not cloud bilateral ties

On China, India says border dispute should not cloud bilateral ties

The Special Representatives of the two countries on the border issue – National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and State Councillor Wang Yi – met in New Delhi last month and agreed to intensify efforts to find a mutually acceptable solution and to work on more confidence-building measures (CBM).

india Updated: Jan 02, 2020 22:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
China has proposed some “early harvest” proposals, including an agreement to settle the border in the Sikkim sector, though India linked this to progress on the middle sector of the boundary in Uttarakhand.
China has proposed some “early harvest” proposals, including an agreement to settle the border in the Sikkim sector, though India linked this to progress on the middle sector of the boundary in Uttarakhand.(REUTERS PHOTO.)
         

India on Thursday said that even as negotiations continue to settle the border dispute with China, the two sides should ensure the issue does not “cloud the overall relationship”.

The Special Representatives of the two countries on the border issue – National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and State Councillor Wang Yi – met in New Delhi last month and agreed to intensify efforts to find a mutually acceptable solution and to work on more confidence-building measures (CBM).

China proposed some “early harvest” proposals, including an agreement to settle the border in the Sikkim sector, though India linked this to progress on the middle sector of the boundary in Uttarakhand.

Answering a question at a regular news briefing, external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar refused to go into details of the “early harvest” proposals or other aspects of the negotiations and said both sides would have to ensure that the border dispute didn’t “cloud the overall relationship”.

“There was a feeling it (border issue) should be addressed from a strategic perspective of India-China relations. While discussions continue under the Special Representatives framework, there should be peace and tranquillity on the border,” he said.

A proper discussion on the boundary issue is “important for the overall development of the bilateral relationship”, he said. “Keeping the overall umbrella of the relationship in mind, it is important for India and China to work together and cooperate together,” he added.

tags
top news
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi to remain in jail, next hearing on Jan 30
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi to remain in jail, next hearing on Jan 30
‘Smoke rising in Congress’: Saamana spotlights disquiet in Thackeray cabinet
‘Smoke rising in Congress’: Saamana spotlights disquiet in Thackeray cabinet
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news