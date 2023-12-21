On Dhankhar row, Digvijaya Singh's dig: ‘Modi also does good mimicry’

Amid an ongoing controversy over the mimicry of Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday said he feels “bad” that Dhankhar feels insulted, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also does good mimicry. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

“I feel bad that he has been insulted. But he (Vice President & Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar) does not remember the insult when Tikait was crying, he was beaten up,” the Congress leader told news agency ANI.

He added, “Mimicry is humour...PM Modi also does good mimicry...There is no need to be upset. I will meet the Vice President in this regard.”

Amid a string of suspensions in the Parliament, a video of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicking the Rajya Sabha chairman went viral on social media two days ago. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen recording Banerjee's mimicry on his mobile phone as the TMC MP conducted a mock sitting of the House.

Reacting to the incident, Dhankhar said, “I don't care about how much you insult Jagdeep Dhankhar. But I can't tolerate (insult of) the Vice President of India, farmers community, my community... I will not tolerate that I could not protect the dignity of my post, it is my duty to protect the dignity of this House.”

On Wednesday, PM Modi also called up Dhankhar over the incident saying he too had been at the receiving end of such insults for 20 years and counting. "I told him -- Mr Prime Minister, the antics of a few won't prevent me from performing my duty and upholding the principles enshrined in our Constitution. I am committed to those values from the bottom of my heart. None of the insults will make me change my path," Dhankhar wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, an advocate - Abhishek Gautam - has filed a complaint against the TMC MP for mimicking the Rajya Sabha chairman, demanding an FIR to be registered under the appropriate sections of the IPC and IT Act. According to the police, the complaint has been forwarded to the New Delhi district police. Gautam in his complaint said the video was “made to insult and defame the Vice-President of India, his caste as well as his background as a farmer and as a lawyer”.