On Earth Day, PM Modi gives a big shout out to Covid-19 warriors

india

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 09:18 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave a big shout out to those at the forefront of fight against coronavirus disease Covid-19. He tweeted the appreciation while greeting the people on Earth Day.

“On International Day of Mother Earth, we all express gratitude to our planet for the abundance of care & compassion. Let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier & more prosperous planet. A shout out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19,” PM Modi said in his tweet.

A landmark in the emergence of the environmental movement when it first took place in 1970, Earth Day has prompted calls from many companies, politicians, and economists for governments to pursue green recoveries.

Every year, Earth Day is celebrated all over the world on April 22 to show support for environmental protection.

In his message on the eve of World Earth Day on Tuesday, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said it is time people revisit and re-invent developmental and economic strategies.

“We must reinvent the future on more sustainable lines by drawing appropriate lessons from the past and the harsh present,” he said.

The closure of factories, industries, cancellation of flights and lesser number of vehicles plying on the roads have led to a remarkable reduction in air pollution levels, Naidu pointed out.

The first Earth Day took place in 1970 when millions of Americans took to the streets to protest environmental ignorance and demand a new way forward.