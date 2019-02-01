On EVM issue, Opposition meets to ‘save the nation, save the democracy’

The Opposition leaders met today at the Constitution Club in New Delhi to discuss the matter of EVM tampering.

The ‘Save the Nation, Save the Democracy’ meeting was called by the Congress to discuss a joint strategy on the issue of EVMs. Questioning the efficacy of the Electronic Voting Machines, the opposition parties have demanded that the Election Commissiosn revert to paper ballots to hold the Lok Sabha elections. The Election Commission has rejected the Opposition demand.

Among those present at the meeting were Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav, and senior Congress leder AK Antony.

Earlier, various opposition parties had claimed that only two or three countries in the world were using EVMs and that the rest had reverted to ballot paper system.

The Congress has maintained that as there is very less time left for Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission should ensure counting of paper trail in 50 per cent booths across the country to ensure there is no doubt in the minds of the voters.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 16:48 IST