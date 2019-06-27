On mother’s complaint, MP police register FIR against 6-year-old

After a fight between two kids in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, the police lodged an FIR on Wednesday against one of the kids for voluntary causing hurt and abusing the other only to realise on Thursday that the accused was only six years old.

Biaora police station in-charge DP Lohiya said, “Mother of a five-year-old boy came on Wednesday to register an FIR alleging that a boy had hit her son with stone and also hurled abuses on him. After a medical examination, we registered the FIR under sections 323 and 294 of the IPC as the woman told us that the accused boy was more than 12 years old.”

Father of the kid who was booked by the police, said, “Both the kids had gone to get dates from a tree. A stone mistakenly hit the other kid and he got injured. Then, the mother of the other kid made it a big issue and registered an FIR against my son.”

Superintendent of police, Pradeep Sharma said, “As the injury was caused to one of the kids was grave, the FIR was registered immediately. Now, we will forward the matter to the juvenile justice board.”

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 21:04 IST