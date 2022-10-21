Home / India News / On Pak's removal from FATF grey list, India says in global interest it must do this

india news
Updated on Oct 21, 2022 10:45 PM IST

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said it is in global interest that the world remains clear that Pakistan must continue to take credible, verifiable, irreversible & sustained action against terrorism and terrorist financing emanating from territories under its control.

File photo of MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk

India on Friday said Pakistan was forced take some action against well-known terrorists, including those involved in the 26/11Mumbai attacks, as a result of the scrutiny of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

In an official statement issued the ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Pakistan's exit from the FATF grey list, spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said it is in global interest that the world remains clear that Pakistan must continue to take credible, verifiable, irreversible & sustained action against terrorism and terrorist financing emanating from territories under its control.

"As a result of FATF scrutiny, Pakistan has been forced to take some action against well-known terrorists, including those involved in attacks against the entire international community in Mumbai on 26/11..," Bagchi said in the statement.

“We understand that Pakistan will continue to work with the Asia Pacific Group (APG) on money laundering to further improve its anti money laundering (AML)/Counter Terrorism System,” it added.

The global money laundering watchdog said Pakistan has strengthened the effectiveness of its AML/CFT regime and “addressed technical deficiencies to meet the commitments of its action plans regarding strategic deficiencies that the FATF identified in June 2018 and June 2021, the latter of which was completed in advance of the deadlines, encompassing 34 action items in total”.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
ministry of external affairs fatf pakistan + 1 more
ministry of external affairs fatf pakistan

Trending Topics to Follow
Friday, October 21, 2022
