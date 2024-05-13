On PM Modi's 'tempo loads of cash' dig, Mallikarjun Kharge's 'arrest Adani-Ambani' retort

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday retorted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegation that the former's party had lately been silent on allegations of crony capitalism as it accepted 'tempo loads of cash', saying the BJP stalwart should have industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani arrested. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting. (ANI file photo)

"You arrested Hemant Soren, why aren't you arresting Adani and Ambani," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Earlier this month, PM Modi claimed Rahul Gandhi had not been “abusing” “Adani-Ambani” since the Lok Sabha elections started because the former had accepted bribes.

Rahul Gandhi accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of favouring certain industrialists, including Adani, while formulating policies. He claims the government had waived off loans of industrialists at the expense of the welfare of farmers.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi's ‘personal experience’ reply to PM Modi's ‘money in a tempo from Adani-Ambani' dig

"For five years, the Congress's Shehzada kept repeating one thing. But when the Rafale issue faded, he switched to targeting five industrialists, especially Ambani and Adani. However, once the elections were announced, he stopped attacking them. I want to ask from Telangana soil, let the Shehzada announce, how much has been lifted from Ambani-Adani. Has tempo loads of notes (currency) reached the Congress? What deal has been arrived at, that abusing Ambani-Adani has stopped overnight," PM Modi had said.

In reaction, Rahul Gandhi had said it was the first time PM Modi spoke about Adani and Ambani in public. Daring him to take action against them, he said PM Modi had levelled the tempo charge as he had a personal experience.

Today, Gandhi, the Congress party's Lok Sabha candidate from Rae Bareli, said PM Modi works in the interest of Adani and Ambani, whereas he works for the constituency.

He today claimed PM Modi waived loans amounting to ₹16 lakh crore, of 22-25 industrialists.

Voting in Amethi and Rae Bareli – the Gandhi family's strongholds in UP – will take place on May 20.