On Supreme Court putting off Ayodhya hearing, VHP says frivolous issues delaying case

The VHP today criticised the adjournment of the hearing in the Ayodhya case in the Supreme Court as ‘too long’ and said its apprehensions that the opposite party would raise frivolous issues to secure an adjournment have come true.

“The objection that a judicial order should have been passed for the constitution of a five-judge bench is apparently frivolous; for it is settled that the Hon’ble Chief Justice is the master of roster. He alone decides the strength of a bench and the judges to sit in it,” it said in a statement.

The VHP also said the opposite party’s objection to the presence of Justice UU Lalit on the five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi were delaying tactics.

“Justice Lalit has never appeared in the Ram Janmabhoomi matters; neither at the trial stage nor in the appeal. His being Counsel of Shri Kalyan Singh in 1997 in the contempt matter casts no shadow on his hearing the present appeals. The objections were merely ploys to delay further.”

Justice Lalit, opted out of the bench after a lawyer pointed out that he had represented one of the parties nearly two decades ago.

The VHP which is among those organisations which had earlier demanded that the government bring in a legislation to begin construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, said the adjournment of the hearing till January 29 was too long and urged the CJI to ‘delaying tactics of the opposite party’.

“Under the circumstances, an adjournment from 10 January to 29 January is rather long. Hindus are known for their patience and forbearance. The judicial system still has the responsibility of deciding the matters without undue delays. The country hopes that the Hon’ble Chief Justice, heading the present Bench shall decisively act to prevent the delaying tactics of the opposite party,” the statement said.

It also criticised Muslim opponents in the Ayodhya dispute for objecting to the absence of any Muslim judge on the bench.

“We have seen the objections by two members of Muslim Personal Law Board about the absence of any Muslim Judge on the bench is disturbing. It would be a very sad day when the judges would be assigned to hear matters on the basis of their religion. In this case, the bench had been constituted with rational criteria i.e. the Judges who would become Chief Justice of Supreme Court during their tenure. The attempt of forum shopping is to be condemned,” the statement said.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 13:10 IST