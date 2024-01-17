close_game
close_game
News / India News / On whether Kejriwal would attend Ram Temple inauguration, his minister says...

On whether Kejriwal would attend Ram Temple inauguration, his minister says...

ByHT News Desk
Jan 17, 2024 03:30 PM IST

Saurabh Bharadwaj said one must go to Ram Temple but not necessarily when PM Modi is going to inaugurate as Lord Ram will be there on 23, 24 as well.

Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday said it is important to visit the Ram Temple but the timing does not matter. On being asked whether Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal who has been skipping ED summons would visit the Ram Temple consecration event in Ayodhya on January 22, Bharadwaj said, "Kejriwal has already been there. The connection is with Lord Ram. Lord Ram will be there on 23, 24 as well.. And if you have devotion, you can pray here, in this office only," Bharadwaj said. "Most of the opposition party leaders said that they would go. And I think there should not be such controversies that everyone has to go to the temple with PM Modi, sit with PM Modi," the minister said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with his wife Sunita Kejriwal performing havan during Sunderkand path at Rohini on Tuesday.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with his wife Sunita Kejriwal performing havan during Sunderkand path at Rohini on Tuesday.

"I don't know about CM Kejriwal's schedule. And I also think it should matter. I would say one must go, but not necessarily with PM Modi," Saurabh said.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Kejriwal will be on a three-day visit to Goa from January 18.

Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal and other AAP leaders attended a Sundar Kand recital programme at a temple in Rohini -- as the party is holding Sundar Kand and Hanuman Chalisa recitals across Delhi on Tuesdays.

Kejriwal's visit to the programme on Tuesday drew flak from AIMIM as president Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the difference between the AAP and the BJP. "Some are saying they will go to the Saryu river (Ayodhya), now in Delhi they are saying they will hold Sundar Kand and Hanuman Chalisa recitals. There's no difference between them and the BJP-RSS, and they are now following their ideology," Owaisi said.

"I feel that we need not reply to Owaisi. We will seek blessings for him from Lord Hanuman and God should bless him too," Saurabh said on Tuesday as he participated at a Sundar Kand event in Chirag Dilli.

Row over Ayodhya Ram Mandir invite

Several opposition parties, including the CPM, the Congress, Trinamool Congress, and Samajwadi Party, announced that they would skip the inauguration ceremony. Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena said he was not invited despite the contribution of Balasaheb Thackeray behind the Ram Mandir dream. Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar will also skip the event.

The Aam Aadmi Party has not yet announced its official stance as for long they said Kejriwal was not invited. The Ayodhya Temple Trust reportedly said they sent Kejriwal the invitation by the speed post. On January 22, AAP will hold Sundar Kand recitals across the national capital.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Ram Mandir along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On