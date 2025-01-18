Menu Explore
One dead, another injured in oxygen cylinder explosion near Patna hospital

ByMukesh Kumar Mishra
Jan 18, 2025 09:41 AM IST

The oxygen cylinder exploded while being unloaded near a private hospital on Bhoothnath Road, under the jurisdiction of Agamkuan police station

PATNA: At least one person died, and another sustained burn injuries late on Friday evening after an oxygen cylinder exploded while being unloaded near a private hospital on Bhoothnath Road, under the jurisdiction of Agamkuan police station, said police on Saturday.

A scooter parked near the hospital was also damaged in the blast (PTI/ Representative photo)
A scooter parked near the hospital was also damaged in the blast (PTI/ Representative photo)

The injured person, who was taken to the hospital, lost his leg, according to a police officer.

The explosion created a mushroom cloud and a shock wave, causing confusion and panic among people in the area.

“Oxygen cylinders were being unloaded near the hospital when the explosion occurred. The blast was so intense that everyone started running helter-skelter. The person unloading the cylinders died, while another nearby individual lost his leg and is currently hospitalised,” said the officer.

A scooter parked near the hospital was also damaged in the blast, he added.

A police team from Agamkuan police station reached the scene and has initiated an investigation.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
