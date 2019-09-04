One petitioner in Babri Masjid suit detained in UP after litigant alleges attack

india

Iqbal Ansari, one of the petitioners in the Ram Janmabhoomi–Babri Masjid title suit currently being heard in the Supreme Court, was allegedly attacked by international shooter Vartika Singh at his residence in Ayodhya on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, Singh accused Ansari of being a hindrance in the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, asked him to withdraw his petition from the Supreme Court and then attacked him.

However, before the situation could take an ugly turn, Ansari’s security guards intervened and prevented the shooter from causing any injury to him.

On the basis of an alert from Ansari’s family members, policemen from the Ram Janmabhoomi police station reached the spot and took Singh and another person who was accompanying her into custody.

“Vartika Singh has been detained. We are investigating the case,” said Vijay Pal Singh, superintendent of police, Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, Singh has accused Ansari of misbehaving with her when they were discussing the Ram temple issue and said “this led to the incident.”

Police said Singh, along with her companion , reached Ansari’s residence on Tuesday.

“While discussing the Ram temple issue, she accused me of being an obstacle and asked me to withdraw my petition from the court (Supreme Court),” Ansari said over phone. “All of sudden she got agitated and started hitting me. My security men intervened.”

